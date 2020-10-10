Williamsport -- Donna Gee joined her parents Hal and Joyce Morse Gee on October 7 in heaven, after gifting her son Adam Gee with one more day to spend with him on his birthday. She always put her son first even in her final days.

She was a loving mother who was kind and compassionate, known to many of Adam's friends as Momma G. Though she only had one biological child, many others considered her a second mother. As anyone who tried to visit her and attempted to give her a hug knows, she was also protected by her fur baby Milo.

This world was graced with her presence on November 16, 1959. She lived in Williamsport for most of her life with a brief stint spent in Georgia where she loved working at the Huddle House.

A social butterfly, she never met a stranger she did not know. Every trip to her favorite antique stores, flea markets or casinos would include never ending conversations with random people. Her engaging smile brought people in, and her charisma compassion and warmth kept then engaged. If Donna couldn't get you to smile then you truly were a Grinch.

Fortunate to have an amazing family whom she could always turn to for support, they helped her to keep her beautiful smile and indomitable spirit through the many difficult challenges she faced. She was a beloved sister to Hal Gee, Jr., Dee Probst, and Deb Kennedy. Even if they hadn't been related by blood they still would have chosen to be best friends. She was a proud Aunt to many kids, treating each like they were her own. She cherished the time spent with them and their children.

Some of Donna's favorite memories and moments involved picnics with family and friends. She loved being surrounded by amazing people and often was the life of the party. Everyone always requested she make her world famous baked beans, even if later that night they would always regret it. She was known for bringing the best desserts including her chocolate cake with homemade peanut butter icing, her creme puff cake and her son's personal favorite, pretzel salad. For Easter she always made peanut butter eggs for everyone. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved to decorate, sing songs, and of course put out a spread of delicious cookies and her delectable peanut butter fudge. Family and friends would anxiously await for their box of fudge every year.

Next to Donna's family, her friends were the most important part of her life. She maintained lifelong friendships forged from her adventurous days as a teenager. After she graduated from Williamsport High School, she attended Williamsport Area Community College which is known today as Pennsylvania College of Technology. She took her degree to work at Hope Enterprises doing what was never a job to her but a passion. It was rewarding work that helped shape her into the amazing woman everyone came to love. It was here that she met a group of ladies that would become some of her closest friends. She would always be filled with an abundance of joy, when years later after no longer working at Hope, the girls would get together after not seeing each other for a while. She was a member of First Church where she formed close connections and friendships that helped guide her in her spiritual growth.

Donna loved to sing and would often leave voicemails of her singing. She sang this as one of the last voicemails left to her Son. "The sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, you'll have sun." Donna Gee was a ray of sunshine that will always shine on us.

God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, nor sun without rain, but He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears, and light for the way.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Donna's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

