Williamsport -- Donna G. Allison, 85, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, at The Williamsport Home in the presence of family.

Born in 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Hubert L. and Catherine M. (Trudeau) Blair.

She was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. Passing her nursing exam in 1956, Donna was employed 40 plus years at the Williamsport Hospital as a registered nurse, retiring as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). She was a member of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Donna was a member of the Williamsport Garden Club and the local Democratic club. An avid golfer, she golfed at White Deer and other courses while traveling, achieving a hole in one.

Donna loved travelling with her husband, family, and friends. She bowled and played mahjong. She shared her love through cooking, baking, and canning. Donna’s other talents included beading, wire wrapping, and quilting.

Surviving Donna are four children Mary Jo Poole of California, Michael R. Allison (Mayra) of Colorado, Thomas P. Allison (Wendy) of Williamsport, and Timothy J. Allison of Pittsburgh; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Oxala, Karen, Nichole, Jennifer, Seth, Josh, Hannah; and 9 great-grandchildren. .

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward J. Allison in 1993; her son-in-law, João R. DaSilva and daughter-in-law, Natalie Allison.

A visitation to honor the life of Donna will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will be private in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Spirit of Women, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

