Williamsport, Pa. — Donna Dincher, 76, a lifelong resident of the Nippenose Valley, passed peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1946, a daughter to the late Gerald S. & Dorothy (Steinbacher) Moore.

Donna was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked for Cobblers Shoe Factory, Kemper Brothers, Carol Cable Company, and retired from South Williamsport Elementary Schools as a lunch aid. She loved playing cards, and was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees baseball and Notre Dame football. In her younger years she enjoyed canning and baking, as well as watching hummingbirds.

Her husband of 39 years, Dennis Wayne Dincher, passed on October 31, 2007.

She is survived by a son, Todd D. Dincher; brothers David, Edward, Jake, Michael, Alfred, Dennis, and Rocco Moore; as well as sisters Janet Lorson, Marge Asel, Connie Moore, and Frances White; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna is preceded in death by her sister Lorraine Dunlap, as well as brothers John, Sylvester (Wes), William, and Robert Moore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bert S. Kozen officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport PA 17702 or the Alzheimer’s Association Home Office, 225 N Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

