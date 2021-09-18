Muncy -- Donald W. Reynolds, 60, of Hill Road, Muncy passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 26, 1961 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Donald Reynolds and Bertha (Staggert) Reynolds. He and his wife, Alberta M. (Sones) Reynolds have been together for over 35 years.

He was currently employed at Kellogg's, Muncy for the past 14 years and had previously worked at Spring Window Fashions, Montgomery for 20 years.

He was a proud Republican and a member of the Republican Club. He was also a life auxiliary member of the Muncy VFW Post 3428 and Montgomery American Legion Post #79. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved his family and his country.

Surviving besides his wife, Alberta Reynolds is a son, David W. Walburn and his wife Nicole of Muncy; two daughters: Samantha Morris and Nicole Reynolds, both of Turbotville; five grandchildren: Jocelyn, Preston, Evan, Austin, and Lylah; a brother, John L. Reynolds and his wife Nicole of Muncy; five sisters: Georgeanna Dymeck of Williamsport, Mary J. Killian of Watsontown, Brenda (Jack) Miller of Danville, Sally (Terry) Ryan of Turbotville, and Joani (Josh) Bower of Watsontown; 16 nieces and nephews; and a father-in-law: David Sones, of Muncy.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Robert J. Reynolds, and a niece and a nephew: Tiffanni and Terry Ryan.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service to be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Muncy VFW Post, Rear of 12 North Market Street, Muncy, PA 17756.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations in his memory be made to the Muncy VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



