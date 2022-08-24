Cogan Station — Donald W. Lynch of Cogan Station passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.

He was born in Lock Haven on Nov. 27, 1954, a son of Joseph and Jane (Laubach) Lynch.

He is survived the love of his life, Catherine. They were together for 35 years. In addition he is survived by step children, Amy (John) Neylon, John (Shelly) Neubauer and Sandra (Todd) Hardy; five grandchildren, Kinley, Jacob, Charlotte, Jack, and Jaycie; two great grandchildren; Flora Mae and Adalie, two brothers; Pat of Virginia and Fran (Sue) of Bellvue; and a sister, Lisa (John) of Liberty.

Don was predeceased by his parents and a brother, John (Linda) of Altoona

Don made friends wherever he went, lasting his whole life. He belonged to several social clubs over the years. Among them, he was a life member of the Keystone Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lodge 970, Young Men’s Republican Club, and Sons of the American Legion Post # 1.

Don worked most of his life in retail until his poor health forced an early retirement.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701 on Tuesday, August 30, 20223 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to either the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport or Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

