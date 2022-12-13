Williamsport, Pa. — Donald W. Koch, Sr., 87, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at The Gatehouse, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Born Nov. 12, 1935, he was a son of Clinton and Angeline Boroski Koch.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Mae Koch.

He retired from Winchester Optical and, for many years, co-owned the Senate Bar and Grill with his wife and oldest son.

A lifelong Catholic, he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School.

Don described himself as a simple man. His dedication to his family was extraordinary.

An Eagle Scout, he spent many years as leader of Boy Scout Troop 22 at Faxon-Kenmar United Methodist Church, and in 1973 was honored as Outstanding Leader of the Year by the Susquehanna Council, Boy Scouts of America.

In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the great outdoors.

Surviving are two sons, Donald W. Koch, Jr., of Williamsport and Thomas E. Koch, of Loyalsock Township; three daughters, Laura L. Janssen, of Williamsport, Teresa A. (Kenneth) Angstadt, of Oriole, and Carol A. Billman, of Loyalsock Township; eight grandchildren, Jacob A. Koch, of Selinsgrove, Kristen M. Thompson, of Fayetteville, N.C., Christopher S. Janssen, of State College, Dana G. Janssen, of Portland, Ore., Melissa S. Cosgrove, of Powhatan, Va., Nathaniel J. Angstadt of Charlestown, Ind., Robert T. Billman, of Williamsport, and Kendra L. Billman, of South Williamsport; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Frederick E. Koch; two sisters, Shirley Cristini and Patricia A. Closser; and a granddaughter, Carissa A. Billman.

The family will receive friends and family in the church portico one hour prior to mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating

The family will provide the flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Susquehanna Health Foundation, for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701, or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Koch, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

