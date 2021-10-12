Williamsport -- Donald W. Henderson, 87, of Williamsport died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Embassy at Loyalsock.

Born December 30, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ward Maynard and Rosine Theresa Deitrick Henderson.

Donald was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He retired as a marketing manager from Trimtex after 43 Years of service.

Donald served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was an artist, having done many paintings and sketches. Donald was also a creative writer and was known to be a jokester.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Doris I. Reustle Henderson; children, William Henderson (Vicki) of Williamsport, Deborah Yeager (David) of Kulpmont, Joan Burgess (Carl) of Phelan, California, Mary Fiorini of Baltimore, Maryland, Brenda Powlus (Randy) of Ephrata, Dianne Fuller (Dwain) of Williamsport, Mark Henderson of Shamokin, and Jennifer Lyons of Lock Haven; a sister, Joan Bower of South Williamsport, 16 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Henderson and a great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



