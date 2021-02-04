Cogan Station -- Donald W. "Donnie" Bastian, 68, of Cogan Station passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his loving wife Mary K. (Zimmerman) Bastian.

Born April 4, 1952, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Donald R. and C. Fay (Sesinger) Bastian.

Donnie was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology. He began working at U.S. Supply before starting his own business, Bastian Angling Specialties.

He was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church and Trout Unlimited. He was also a member of the Pepper Street Band as the drummer for many years and sang with the Agape Singers Gospel Quartet.

Donnie was well known within the fly fishing world as a master fly tyer. He was highly regarded for his artistry in reproducing classic wet fly and streamer patterns, which helped reintroduce these beautiful and effective trout-catchers to a new generation of anglers. He presented his work at fly fishing shows across the U.S. and in seminars to conservation and fishing organizations. He produced a series of fly tying instructional videos and hosted a popular fly tying blog.

Don's most significant body of work appeared in the book Forgotten Flies, where he contributed the opening chapter narrative and more than five hundred impeccably tied flies for high resolution photographs. Donnie was known for his fun loving personality and great sense of humor. He made many friends through his fly fishing and fly tying classes and was a gifted teacher who had the ability to present complex skills in a way that even a beginner could learn.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Lyneah M. Hudock (Michael, Jr.), of Cogan Station and Kimberly A. LeBlond (Marc), of Mechanicsburg; a step-daughter Alison R. Brown (Tarell), of Williamsport; nine grandchildren M.J. Hudock and Benner Hudock, Gabriel, Andrew, Grace, and Elise LeBlond, and Tiger, Zoey, and Symphany Brown; a brother Larry R. Bastian (Debby), of New Gloucester, ME; and a sister C. Diane Bastian, of Liberty.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lou Anne (Metzger) Bastian.

A memorial service to honor the life of Donnie will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Native Fish Coalition, PO Box 10, Pownal, ME 04069 or at nativefishcoalition.org which is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of native fish.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

