Williamsport -- Donald Warren "Don" "Toot" Skoog, 59, of Williamsport was led by angels to Heaven with Jesus on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Muncy Valley Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit.

Born November 30, 1960 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John W. and Janis L. (Crider) Skoog.

Don was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and was a member of St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church and New Covenant Full Gospel Church. He worked at Hope Enterprises Inc. where he began working after high school graduation. Don enjoyed bowling and was a bowler with the Special Olympics.

Surviving are a brother, John H. Skoog (Anne), with whom he resided, and his niece, Missy Skoog of Montoursville, who he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Scott A. Skoog.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Hope Enterprises Inc., 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com