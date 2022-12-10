Lairdsville, Pa. — Donald W. "Don" Houseknecht, 76, of Lairdsville passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home.

Born November 24, 1946 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Florence E. Houseknecht. He was a 1965 graduate of Hughesville High School. On May 5, 1966, Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he faithfully served his country. On April 29, 1970, Don was honorably discharged from his time of dedicated service. He and his spouse, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville, celebrated 46 years of wonderful life together after marrying on July 17, 1976.

Donald was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Donald was a lifetime member of the Lairdsville Volunteer Fire Company. He was previously employed as a machine operator for McCall Company in 1970, a grinder with the Lairdsville Foundry in 1982, a woodworking machine operator for HV Wood Products in 1983, a machine operator for John Savoy in 2004, and most recently a greeter at Sams Club in Muncy until his retirement in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Anita E. (Leighow) Houseknecht of Lairdsville; two daughters, Tessa E. (Shane L.) Sherwood of Lairdsville and Erin E. (Jason J. Stugart) Houseknecht, of Ashburn, Va.; six grandchildren, Blake Sherwood, Hailey Sherwood, Carter Sherwood, Elizabeth Stugart, Everly Stugart and Emilia Stugart; and a sister, A. Carlene Beres, of Columbia Station, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 12 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Minister Diane Booth Bubb officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Graveside services including military honors will immediately follow in the Lairdsville Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Lairdsville Volunteer Fire Company, Lairdsville, PA.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Houseknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

