Jersey Shore -- Donald W. "Don" Fredericks, 85, of Jersey Shore passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his wife of 28 years, Wanda J. (Huggins) Fredericks.

Born May 9, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Mary (Jeselnick) Fredericks.

Don was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving in the Korean War and retired from Lonza after 42 years as a welder and pipefitter.

Don was a member of Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church, Jersey Shore, and the United Steel Workers Union. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting, fly tying, and gardening. He was a talented woodworker and restored and refinished old furniture, built dollhouses for his granddaughters, and made birdhouses.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Daniel Fredericks (Jennifer) and Douglass Fredericks (Laurie); three daughters, Kimberly Fredericks (John Nelson), Kelly Fredericks (David Clemens), and Kathy Fredericks (Scott Tate); stepson, Joseph Wilson; stepdaughter, Valerie Coleman; 18 grandchildren: Dalton and Brooke Nelson, Danny, Seth and Raigan Fredericks, Justin, Kristina, Katie, Keri, Kelley Ann and David Clemens, Levi, Logan, Austin and Montana Tate, and Dakota, Denver and Savannah Fredericks; three step grandchildren, Baylor Wilson, and Jennifer and Jesse Kuhn; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Louise Kissell; two brothers-in-law, David Huggins and Gary Huggins (Barbara); and two sisters-in-law, Mabel and Donna Huggins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Donald M. Fredericks, a brother, Robert Fredericks, and three brothers-in-law, Barry Kissell, Richard and Ray Huggins.

A graveside service to honor the life of Don will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 31 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Rev. Larry E. Siikanen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com