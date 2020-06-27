Williamsport -- Donald S. Deppen Jr., 78, of Williamsport died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home.

Born January 10, 1942 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Donald S. Deppen Sr. and Althea G. (Arthur) Guinter.

Donald served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 1, Williamsport. He was also a 50 year Mason and enjoyed traveling, photography, and going to the movies. In his early years Donald enjoyed trapping, fishing, roller skating and skiing.

Surviving are two daughters, Gayle M. (John) Badger of Williamsport and Karen A. (Jason) Dohl of Hughesville; a brother, Larry J. Deppen of St. Marys; and two grandchildren, Graden A. Dohl and Zoe J. Dohl.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his step-father, Mark F. Guinter.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.