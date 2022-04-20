Hughesville -- Donald Roy Newman, 86, of Hughesville died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

Born October 24, 1935 in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Donald L. and Margaret (Gray) Newman. He and his wife, the former Dona M. Yeagle, celebrated 58 years of marriage on April 3, 2022.

Donald was a very patriotic individual who served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an avid Steelers fan and sprint car racing fan who also enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, fishing, and above all, spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a sister, Kay L. Arthur of Point Pleasant, N.J.; a brother, Terry E. Newman of Hughesville; two grandsons, Cody H. Kiess and Jared M. Kiess; a son-in-law, Ronald W. Kiess of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Nicole Newman and Julia Newman; and a nephew, Mark Arthur.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie D. Newman-Kiess.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Montoursville, with graveside military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

