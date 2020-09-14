Williamsport -- Donald R. Flick, 81, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born January 26, 1939 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Margaret J. (Rothrock) Flick.

A 1957 graduate of Williamsport High School, he attended Williamsport Technical Institute and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Don attended Lycoming Valley Baptist Church. He was employed as a welder and pipe fitter at Textron Lycoming and was a member of the local #810 and #520 unions.

He was an avid hunter who relished in time spent outdoors. Don enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football as he coached and managed West End Little League for 12 years, ushered for Penn State Football games, and cheered for the Boston Red Sox.

Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey S. Flick (Amy), of State College and Steven R. Flick, of Cogan Station and two grandchildren, Scott and Sarah Flick.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores and Eleanor Flick.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donald will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17 at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, Montoursville, with Pastor Jack Delaney officiating. A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 at Sanders Mortuary, Williamsport. Adhering to proper social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be encouraged.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Dr, Montoursville, PA 17754 or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

