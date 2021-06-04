Williamsport -- Donald P. Deppen, Sr., 75, of Williamsport passed away Monday June 1, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Arlene L. (House) Deppen.

Born August 28, 1945 in Berwick he was a son of the late Richard P. and Mary K. (Kester) Deppen.

He was a 1963 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute. Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church and F. & A.M. Lodge # 106, Williamsport.

Don worked as an accountant at Pullman Power products and retired from Zartman Construction. He also was an accountant at other businesses in the Williamsport area. In his younger years he enjoyed golfing and loved being with his family, especially watching his grandchildren play softball and baseball.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Donald P. "D.J." Deppen, Jr. of Erie Colorado and his kids, Desirae Mausteller and Emily Deppen, and Lisa Ann Snyder and her husband Keith of Cogan Station and their children Jessica, Jacqueline, and John Snyder; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Deppen of Selinsgrove.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard P. Deppen.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, 656 W Creek Rd, Cogan Station. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at church.

Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to Camp Victory’s DOST Camp, 58 Camp Victory Rd, Millville, PA 17846 or Camp Susque, 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run, PA 17771.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary

