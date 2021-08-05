South Williamsport -- Donald P. Cillo, 60, of South Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on Sunday, Augugust 1, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Williamsport on Jan. 25, 1961, a son of Stephen A. Sr. and Ida Mae (Mayer) Cillo.

Donnie was a 1980 graduate of South Williamsport High School and also a graduate of the former WACC, now Penn College, he went on to work as a welder for PMF Industries, ACF in Milton and as a private welding contractor.

Donnie loved the outdoors and traveling to Cancun, Mexico. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends. He was a true people person, most comfortable socializing, telling jokes, and storytelling.

Surviving are his son; Matthew Cillo; grandchildren, Lance, Mason, and Bella Kay; brothers, Stephen A. (Mary Kay) Cillo Jr. and Nick A. (Robin) Cillo, several nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, Lear and Lori Engel, as well as a large group of good friends.

In addition to his parents; a son, Stephen R. Cillo, and a sister, Joann M. Cillo Bower all preceded him in death.

A service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery Chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 with his friend Pastor John C. Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to a charity of your choice.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



