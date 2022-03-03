Muncy -- Donald Lundy “Don” Koons died peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Williamsport Regional Medical Center, Divine Providence Campus at the age of 100 and is now home with his Lord and Savior.

Don is survived by his wife of 78 years, Roberta Hanna Koons currently residing at 878 Heritage Springs Old Cement Rd. Muncy, PA 17756. Also surviving are children Cheryl Oswald of Alliance, Ohio, Candice Fager of Mulberry, Florida, Cameron Koons (Pat) of Lairdsville, Cynthia Smith (Jeff) of Mebane, North Carolina, and Craig Koons (Lisa) of Hughesville; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, William Hanna.

He was preceded in death by three brothers John “Tim,” Lester, Eugene Koons and three sisters Margaret Dieffenbacher, Phyllis Harvey, and Martha Koons.

Don was born May 7, 1921 in Williamsport to George and Annis (Lundy) Koons.

Don was a 1939 graduate of Williamsport High School. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1943 and flew 34 missions over Germany and France in a B-17 named “Little Pedro” as a bottom ball turret gunner. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on September 23, 1945. In 2016, he was honored with the Chevalier of the Legion Honor, France’s highest distinction, for his personal contribution to their liberation during World War II. Following his service time, he then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Williamsport and retired in 1976.

Don was an avid outdoorsman and loved his woodworking and when he could no longer have his own shop, he continued his hobby at Williamsport Community Woodshop under their Veterans Program.

He was a member of the Moreland Baptist church, Muncy and in earlier years was very active at Calvary Baptist Church serving as a deacon and trustee.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Moreland Baptist Church 118 Moreland Baptist Rd, Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

