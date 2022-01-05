Flemington -- Donald Leroy Heltman (Don) lived a wonderful life for 86 Years. He lived in his home at 300 York Street in Flemington Pennsylvania that he built. Don passed peacefully at home Jan. 4, 2022.

Don was born September 15th, 1935, in Lock Haven Pennsylvania. Don’s parents were Mildred and Roy Heltman. Don attended Lincoln Elementary and Lock Haven High School.

Don is survived by his wife Marlene Heltman, his children David Heltman and Karen Ricker, his stepchildren Kirk Rudzinski, Keith Shaw, and his first wife Dorothy Aikey. Don has 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Don is also survived by his younger brother Jerry Heltman and predeceased by his youngest brother Joe Heltman.

Don worked at the Hammermill paper company for 38 years. He is a lifelong member at the Dunnstown Fire Company where he served as fire chief for many years. He was also a member of the Good Will fire company in Flemington where he served with the Fire Police. Don was a member of the Lock Haven LaFayette Masonic Lodge #199 where he served as Secretary. Don was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church where he also was a member of the choir.

Don’s services will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Conklin of the Flemington United Methodist Church. Don will rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 N. Franklin St. Wilkes Barre, PA. 18701 or the UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA. 17701.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook Page.



