Jersey Shore — Donald Lee Hudson, Sr., 86, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday October, 30, 2022 at Geisinger Danville.

Born March 24, 1936 in Montoursville, he was a son of the late Marvin T., Sr. and Helen (Stroup) Hudson.

Don attended Montoursville Area Schools. He was a member of the Lathers Union and Carpenters Union. Don was a softball umpire for over 30 years and loved hunting and spending time outdoors. His favorite pastime was gambling at Mohegan Sun and Atlantic City. He had a great sense of humor and loved making those around him laugh. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely.

Surviving are a son Donald L. Hudson, Jr. (Gail) of Cogan Station; grandson, Stanton Hurd (Lauren) of Jersey Shore; granddaughters, Tierney Hudson of Williamsport and Kristina Hurd of Obetz, Ohio; and two great grandsons, Cole Lewis and Jameson Hurd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Cindy Hurd, three brothers Marvin, Jr., Robert “Bob,” and Richard “Dick” Hudson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donald will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday at Sanders Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

Online condolences may be made on Donald’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.