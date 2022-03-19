Williamsport -- Donald Lee “Don” Engel, 80, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Don was born on August 28, 1941 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Anthony and Rita (McQuillen) Engel.

He had graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1959 then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Don was married on January 21, 1967 to the late Joanne C. (Kanis) and they had shared 53 years of marriage at the time of her death on October 12, 2020. He had worked at Avco and then at the Williamsport Area School District, where he retired in 2003 as a custodial supervisor. Don was a devout Catholic and member of St. Boniface Church. Don also belonged to the Young Men’s Republican Club, Young Men’s Democratic Club, Harmonia Club, American Legion Post 1 and Notre Dame Club of Greater Williamsport. He enjoyed gardening, camping and Notre Dame football.

Don is survived by two daughters; Kimberly M. Alviani of Williamsport and Jill A. Meredith of Montoursville, four grandchildren who meant the world to him; Gabriel, Ryan, Hanna and Christian, two sisters; Nancy A. Dorman (Mike) of Williamsport and Diane M. Lane of Milan and one sister-in-law; Lynda Engel of Duboistown. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Anthony and Gerald Engel.

There will be a memorial mass Tuesday, March 22 at 10:30 at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport with Father William Corcoran as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends will be received in the church vestibule preceding the mass beginning at 9:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church or to the Shepherd of the Streets, 320 Park Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

