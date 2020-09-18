Collomsville -- Donald L. Steinbacher, 80, of Collomsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Heritage Springs Memory Care while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Williamsport on November 3, 1939, a son of James and Margaret (Bertin) Steinbacher.

Donald was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School and had served in the Army National Guard.

He was of member of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Gesang Verin Harmonia, and the Elks Lodge in Jersey Shore.

He was an avid Notre Dame fan; he also liked the LA Dodgers and the Cleveland Browns. Donald enjoyed playing golf and played softball when he was younger. He enjoyed all of these, but above all else he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was part-owner of Steinbacher Enterprises Inc., Demolition & Excavating.

Surviving is his wife, the former Cynthia J. Kase. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year; they married on May 21, 1966. In addition, he is survived by his children and their families: Ann M. Haag (Dennis E.) of Loganton, Donald J. Steinbacher (Julieanne E.) of Williamsport, and Kimberlee J. Sweet (Harold) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Justin and Bethany Haag, Cortney, Stephanie and DJ Steinbacher, Cody, Terrence and Emilee Stetts, and Hannah Stetts; great-grandchildren, Teigan and Kennedi; and siblings, James Steinbacher (Patty), Bernard Steinbacher (Anna), Michael Steinbacher (Bernadette), David Steinbacher, and Sandra Steinbacher.

In addition to his parents, his brothers Leonard and Thomas Steinbacher and a sister-in-law Karen Steinbacher preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks will be required at both the funeral home and the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, at Immaculate Conception of the BVM, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Williamsport, PA 17702, with his pastor, Rev. Bert Kozen officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central PA Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Immaculate Conception Church or Alzheimers Assoc., 270 Walker Drive, Suite 201 B, State College, PA 16801-2600.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.