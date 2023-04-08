Muncy, Pa. — Donald L. Miller, 82, of Muncy died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 3, 1941 in Williamsport, he was a son of his loving mother, the late Martha Miller, and was later raised by John H. and Bernadine (Zettlemoyer) Miller. On December 26, 1968, he married the former Cheryl Oberther, who survives. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Donald graduated from Parris Island and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps until honorably discharged in 1961. He later owned and operated the former DLM Supply, Muncy, from 1979 until his retirement in 2006.

He was a longtime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy.

Donald was member of the Williamsport Marine Corps League, Detachment #388, where he was a past Commandant, and was currently serving as Sr. Vice Commandant. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs, who help raise funds for children and veterans’ hospitals.

Donald served as the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Lycoming County for 20 years.

He had a passion for helping animals and has supported the SPCA through the years.

Donald also loved collecting both Ford Mustangs and tractors.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Wendy Derr, of Watsontown, Mark Miller and his wife, Diane, of Picture Rocks and Matt Miller and his wife, Marne, of Huntersville, North Carolina; one sister, Bernadine Carr, of South Williamsport; and six grandchildren, Shelby Derr, Andrew, Katie, Lily, Grace, and A.J. Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Delight Fisher; and two brothers, William R. Miller, Sr. and John H. Miller, Jr.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Ben Lander, officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Donald’s name be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.