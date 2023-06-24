Williamsport, Pa. — Donald L. Gephart, Sr., 86, died unexpectedly at UPMC Williamsport on June 23, 2023. He was much loved and will be mourned by many. Don was always sharing stories, and thankful for a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Leta Gephart; son, Anthony Gephart (Dee) of Montoursville; daughter, Dona Gephart of Williamsport; son, Martin Gephart of Trout Run; one grandson, Connor Gephart of Ellicott City, Maryland; and his brother, Cletus Gephart (Jo) of Vallejo, California.

Don was born Oct. 11, 1936 and raised in South Williamsport, a son of Francis A. and Vera C. Gephart. He graduated from the South Williamsport Area High School class of 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was predeceased by Son, Donald L. Gephart, Jr.; Brothers: Howard S. Gephart, Dwayne I. Gephart, and Francis A. Gephart Jr., Sisters: Shirley Shaffer and Phyllis Atherton-Ely

He loved fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He enjoyed learning about history and then telling others about it. He was employed by C.A. Reed, Inc. until closing working various jobs from ink mixing to truck driving.

There will be no public visitation. A private family burial will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

