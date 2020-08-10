Jersey Shore -- Donald L. “Duke” Lehman, 84, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was married to the former Patricia A. “Pat” (Carpenter), who survives, and celebrated 61 years as husband and wife this June.

Donald was born on February 17, 1936 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late George and Alberta (Laubach) Lehman. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School then served with the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an excavator, being self employed. He was a member of the Nippenose Rod and Gun Club and he had made donations and volunteered with many organizations in the community.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by two daughters; Brenda L. Lehman of Perkasie and Crystal M. Clements (Robert) of Jersey Shore and one granddaughter; Jazmyn Clements of Jersey Shore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; G. Dean Lehman and one sister; Sally Guiswite.

The graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Oval Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Guiswite officiating. Military honors will be provided. Please note: everyone is to meet at the cemetery for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.