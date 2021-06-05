San Francisco, Calif. -- Don Skiles, 81, of San Francisco, California died on May 22, 2021.

He was born to Raymond Lee Skiles and Mary Elizabeth (Canaan) Skiles on July 23, 1939 in Freeport, Pa. He was the devoted husband of Marian Schell; they were married for almost 50 years. Don graduated from Freeport Area Joint High School in 1957. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1965. He earned a B.A. and M.A. in English from San Francisco State University.

Don was a professor of English at Williamsport Area Community College and Chabot College in Hayward, Calif. He was appointed professor emeritus at Chabot College upon his retirement.

He was the author of five books: Miss America and Other Stories, The James Dean Jacket Story, Football, Rain After Midnight, and Across the Street From the Ordinary. His short stories and poetry were widely published.

Don is survived by a nephew, Raymond Skiles (Cindy) of Cowansville, Pa.; a nephew Jeff Skiles (Polly) of Butler, Pa.: a grand-nephew, two grand-nieces, and six great-grand nephews and nieces. He is also survived by mother-in-law Margaret Schell of Williamsport, sister-in-law Joan Schell of Williamsport, and brother-in-law Robert Schell of Columbia, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Raymond Skiles, sister Gwendolyn Skiles, and wife Marian Schell.

There will be a public visitation 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Dr. John Piper will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the San Francisco Jazz Center.

Burial will be at St. Matthew’s Old Stone Church Cemetery, Route 26, Marklesburg, Huntingdon County, Pa.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.



