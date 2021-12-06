Cogan Station -- Donald J. Sebring, 99, of Cogan Station passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Valley View Nursing home.

Born June 20, 1922 in Newberry, he was the son of the late Ulysses S. Grant and Charlotte (Wilson) Sebring.

Donald was a 1941 graduate of Williamsport High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps in the South Pacific during WWII and in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Verizon in 1982 after 35 years.

Donald was a member of the former Memorial Baptist Church and a life member of American Legion Post #1, Williamsport and Bell Telephone Pioneers. Family was of the utmost importance to Donald and he cherished any time spent with them.

Surviving are three children, Robert Sebring (Alicia) of Cogan Station, Nancy Grimes (Marlin) of Paxinos, and Karen Ressler (Ross) of Chesterton, Indiana; grandchildren, Amy (Robert) Nielsen, Eric (Jessica) Ressler, Carrie (Charles) Troup, Jonathan (Jennifer) Ressler, Darci (Kristopher) Kirby, Mandi Westphal, Seth (Jenna) Sebring, and Genni Decker; and twelve great-grandchildren, Bradley, Brittney, Brayden, Austin, Dylan, Davis, Ryan, Logan, Noah, Hudsyn, Clayton and Jasper.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years C. Ruth Sebring on July 3, 2015 and siblings, Grant Sebring, Collins Sebring, and Eloise Kilpatrick.

A funeral service to honor the life of Donald will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport with Rev. Timothy R. Kinney, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood cemetery, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made on Donald’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



