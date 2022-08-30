McElhattan — Donald J. Flick, 91, of McElhattan passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28 after a brief illness.

He was born November 11, 1930 in Unionville, Pa. to the late Forest and Marie Baney Flick. Donald was raised on a farm by his grandparents Jim and Eva Flick.

Donald was united in marriage to the late Martha J. McGhee Flick April 8, 1956. She preceded him in death in 2020. Donald attended school in Unionville prior to going to work on the farm and delivering paper wood to mills in Lock Haven and Tyrone. In 1948 Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving honorably during the Korean Conflict.

Donald worked very hard his whole life at The Chair Factory, Penn Line Services, Wolfe Coal & Excavating, then finally retiring from The City of Lock Haven where he was a heavy equipment operator at the sewer treatment plant. He was a member of the Avis American Legion Post 284.

Donald was an outdoor kind of guy. He enjoyed cutting firewood and mowing the lawn. He was sometimes referred to as a "mowing fool." He enjoyed watching tractor pulls, picnic outings, and most any outdoor activity. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. Best of all he liked camping, most recently spending Fourth of July weekend at Ole Bull State Park with his family. Even a simple joyride would brighten his day.

Donald is survived by three daughters; Kathy (Allan) Moriarity of Jersey Shore, Donna (Sam) Probst of Lock Haven, and Audrey Flick (Jon) of Lock Haven. He is survived by Granddaughter Allison (Jeff) Smith of State College. One sister survives, Delores Ishler of Bellefonte. Also several nieces and nephews survive.

Also surviving is Granddog Teagan O'Donald who was Donald's best friend. They could be seen nearly everyday touring Wayne Township in his pick-up truck. Babysitting Teagan was a highlight in his day. She was his pride and joy.

Private graveside services for Donald J. Flick will be held at the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Riley followed by a full military honors service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Donald's name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or the Wayne Township Recreation Board P.O. Box 275, McElhattan. PA 17748

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

