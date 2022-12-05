Williamsport, Pa. — Donald Henry (Don) Foelsch, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 surrounded by family. Don was a longtime resident of Williamsport, where he met his beautiful wife of fifty-five years, the late Joyce Dettling. The couple were married in 1959 and their children honored them with a 50th anniversary dinner in 2009 with family and friends.

Don was born July 17, 1931, the youngest of three to the late Dr. Charles and Pauline (Gray) Foelsch.

He spent his childhood in Charleston, S.C. and Sunbury, Pa. and attended Susquehanna University where he received a degree in chemistry. Don was a Korean War veteran, 1953-1955, with an honorable discharge.

Afterwards, he worked as a research chemist for thirty-eight years at Lonza (former Glyco Chemical) in Williamsport.

During his tenure there, he invented several patented products that are used commercially to this day. Don was a wonderful provider and devoted father and husband. He also enjoyed an adventure, as reflected in an early memory. While living in Sunbury, he remembered the thrill of being evacuated during the great St. Patrick’s Day flood of 1936. Due to large amounts of snow in the winter of 1935-36, the melt produced deadly conditions. He was 4 years old at the time and had to crawl through a second story window to the safety of a rescue boat. Later in life, his adventures included learning to scuba dive and obtaining a pilot’s license. He proudly would fly any brave family members who asked. He also enjoyed travel, skeet shooting, skiing, fishing, gardening, cooking, and quiet times at home with family.

Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce; his parents, Dr. Charles and Pauline Foelsch; his sister Carolyn (Lou) Rocco and brother Dr. Charles (Norma) Foelsch Jr.

Don is survived by his two devoted children, Kathleen (John) Kocherzat of Pittsburgh; and Brian (Molly) Foelsch of Hershey; and two beautiful granddaughters, Julia and Natalie Kocherzat.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E.3rd St., Williamsport, with a service held immediately after at 1 p.m.

Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Many, many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at both Country Meadows in Hershey and Promedica Skilled Nursing in Lebanon Pa. We his family appreciate the genuine care and love you gave to our dad during his final, difficult year and a half.

Arrangements entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Foelsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.