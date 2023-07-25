Watsontown, Pa. — Donald H. Keener, 90, of Keener Drive, Watsontown, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at his home.

Born April 22, 1933 in Montour County, he was the son of the late Oscar and Mildred (Black) Keener. He married the former Shirley A. Brown, and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until her passing in 2013.

Donald and his wife resided in Newark, California for 39 years before returning to Pennsylvania in 2000 to enjoy their retirement years together.

In May of 1961, Donald was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after serving during the Korean Conflict. He later retired from United Airlines.

Donald is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Gregory W. Keener and his wife, Julie of Fresno, California; and Douglas H. Keener and his wife, Kim, of Turbotville; 8 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and a brother, Lester S. Keener and his wife Cora of Watsontown.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his son, James A. Keener in 2016.

A family service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at Indiantown Gap National Veterans Cemetery, Annville, with burial immediately following.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

