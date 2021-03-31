Montgomery -- Donald H. Hill, Jr., 65, of Montgomery died Monday, March 29, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 9, 1955 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Donald H. and Lois L. (McCollum) Hill. On November 26, 1981 he married the former Virginia Diehl, who survives. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Donald attended Montgomery Schools and was currently working as a mechanic at the White Deer Golf Course.

He was active on the Montgomery Christmas committee. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Cornhole. He loved going to the lake and boating in his big yellow boat. Donald also enjoyed cutting firewood and working in the garage.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Chad Hill, of Montgomery; a close neighbor whom he considered a son, Eric Eveland and his wife, Nichole, of Montgomery; a brother, James Hill and his wife Nancy, of Montgomery; a sister, Linda Hill Applegate King and her husband Larry, of Allenwood; a nephew, Michael Applegate, of Watsontown; mother-in-law, Betty Hagenbuch, of Winfield; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who loved their uncle Donnie, and when visiting they would wear their uncle Donnie slippers.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a nephew, Ronald Lee Applegate, Jr.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Donald’s memory be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

