Montoursville -- Donald Gould "Don" Hill, 86, of Montoursville passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Janet M. (Hedman) Hill, on April 18, 2015.

Born September 22, 1934 in Saranac, N.Y., he was a son of the late Foster C. and Eulala Marie (Brown) Hill.

Don was a high school graduate and received his bachelor's of science in engineering from Roberts Wesleyan College. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Don retired from High Plains Baptist Hospital, Amarillo, Texas, as a manager in clinical engineering.

Don was a member of the GAP Fellowship Church and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. He enjoyed fishing, biking and spending time with family.

Surviving are his two sons, Paul Hill (Beverly), of Georgetown, Ky., and Peter Hill (Linda), of Smithton, Ill.; a daughter, Susanne Covert (William), of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Hill (Cheryl), of Lexington, Ky.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald Hill.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to GAP Fellowship, 312 Maynard St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

