Williamsport -- Donald G. Roman, Sr., 89, of Williamsport passed away at the home of his son in Sterling, Virginia on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

He was born in Pittston on June 4, 1931, a son of Joseph and Ethel (Fritz) Roman.

Donald retired from PPL as a right-of-way agent.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War aboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Shangri-La and the USS Antietam and was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong donor at American Red Cross blood drive events.

His wife of 64 years, the former Helen M. Kane, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Surviving are five sons and their families; Donald G. Roman Jr. and Paul A. (Barbara) Roman Sr. of Williamsport, Jeffrey Roman and Christopher Roman of Sterling, Virginia, and Sean P. (Cynthia) Roman of Williamsport; grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Paul Jr., Matthew, Patrick, Andrew, Mark, Jennifer and Liam; three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, a granddaughter, Stephanie M. Roman, preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd. Williamsport, with the Rev. John J. Chmil officiating. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. CDC guidelines requiring a mask and social distancing will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Donald's name to St. Ann Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements; please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.