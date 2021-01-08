South Williamsport -- Donald G. "Don" Barrett, Sr., 80, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Jennie Y. "Bonnie" (Baker) Barrett.

Born November 3, 1940 at home in Muncy, he was a son of the late Homer and Thelma (Lowrey) Barrett.

Don was a member of the last graduating class from Watsontown High School in 1958. Following graduation Don served in the United States Army National Guard. He then worked for various flooring companies before retiring from D & M Contractor as a flooring installer for over 30 years.

He was a member of the South Williamsport United Methodist Church and the Experimental Aircraft Association. During his late 60s Don earned his Sport Aircraft license and enjoyed flying. In his free time he could be found at just about any type of high school or local college sporting event including South Williamsport, Montoursville, and Lycoming College. Don also enjoyed vegetable gardening and was proud of his beautiful rose garden.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Julie A. Bennett (Mike), of South Williamsport and Donald G. Barrett, Jr. (Joan), of Montoursville; four grandchildren Matthew and Ryan Bennett and Isaac and Samuel Barrett; two brothers Larry Barrett (Lydabelle), of Brazil and Thomas Barrett (Cindy), of Turbotville; two sisters Donna Hartranft (Phil) and Terry Louk (Edwin), both of Montgomery; and beloved dog, Joey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Homer "Jim" Barrett and a sister Judy Knopp.

A funeral service to honor the life of Don will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 11 at South Williamsport United Methodist Church 409 Main St, Williamsport with the Rev. Mark D. Brumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at South Williamsport United Methodist Church. We ask that you please wear a face covering and use social distancing as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to the South Williamsport United Methodist Church 409 Main St, Williamsport, PA 17702.

