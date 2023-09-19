Williamsport, Pa. — Donald Francis Karaffa, 96, of Loyalsock Twp. and a resident of the Williamsport Home, left this life and entered into eternal life trusting in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Don was born in Brockway, Pa. on February 20, 1927, the son of Michael and Marie (Haines) Karaffa.

He was a long-time member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Don was also a member of the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce and the Loyalsock Lions Club. He was also active in the Lycoming United Way and volunteered for many years at St. Anthony’s Center.

A WWII U.S. Navy veteran, he served from February of 1945 until October of 1946.

He was a graduate of Penn State University and had been employed in various managerial positions at Sylvania, GTE, and Philips ECG.

His wife of 63 years, the former Margaret Chilelli died June 26, 2012.

Surviving are four children and their families: Lynn (Verlyn) Claxton of Mooresville, North Carolina, Donald M. (Kim) Karaffa of Cogan Station, Mary (Joe) McNutt of Loyalsock Twp., David G. Karaffa of Santa Ana, California. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Paul D’Orazio, Loyalsock Twp.

Grandchildren: Greg (Theresa) Claxton, Nashville, Tennessee, Jay (Amy) Claxton, Cornelius, North Carolina, Eric (Holly) LaBelle, Pennsburg, Patricia (Thomas) Blair, Honolulu, Hawaii, Thomas Karaffa, Seaside, California, Travis Karaffa, Santa Ana, California, Devon D’Orazio, Loyalsock Twp, Samantha (B) Carey, Montoursville, Isaac Karaffa, Williamsport, Luke (Adelyn) McNutt, Linden.

Great grandchildren: Ellie and Will Claxton, Sarah and Adam Claxton, Theresa and Zelie Blair, Bryce, Sylas, and Myla Carey, Zuri, Jack, and Reed Karaffa, Blake Savits, and Ronan McNutt.

In addition to his parents and wife; a daughter, Kathleen D’Orazio; a daughter-in-law, Debbye Karaffa sisters; Mary Rindosh and Marjorie Rodenbaugh all preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at the church one hour prior to the mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on September 22, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport with his pastor, Reverend Shawn Simchock, officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to St. Ann’s Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit Don’s memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

