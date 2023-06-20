Muncy, Pa. — Donald F. “Don” Wilson, 90, of Muncy, died Friday, June 16, 2023 at Muncy Place.

Born November 9, 1932 in Milton, he was a son of the late Donald F. and Harriet (Zettlemoyer) Wilson. On Nov. 4, 1955, he married the former Althea R. Sones, who preceded him in death April 29, 2017. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Don was a graduate of Milton High School and served honorably with the United States Air Force, spending time in Germany during the Korean War. He retired after 26 years as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, serving the Muncy office.

Don was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Muncy.

He was an avid waterfowl hunter and a member of the Susquehanna River Water Fowlers, the Susquehanna River Wetlands Trust, and a former member of Ducks Unlimited. Don enjoyed shooting and was a member of the NRA. He also enjoyed hiking the Smokey Mountains with family, and was a member of the Friends of the Smoky Mountains.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Janie and Jerry Swope, of Hagerstown, Maryland; two grandchildren, Jason Swope and his wife, Elizabeth, and Jeff Swope; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Cindy Snyder and her husband, C. Robert, of Watsontown

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Howard Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, with Rev. Charles Teffeteller officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Don’s memory be made to Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.