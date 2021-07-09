Williamsport -- Donald F. "Don" Bower, 97, of Williamsport died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Roberta L. (Seamon) Bower.

Born August 19, 1923, in Hepburn Township, he was a son of the late John Franklin and Anna E. (Antes) Bower.

Donald graduated from Williamsport High School in 1941. He served in the United States Army Air Corp Signal Branch 1943-1946 with the Caribbean Defense Command in the Panama Canal Zone during World War II. Don owned and operated Bower Electric for 32 years and J.D.B. Electric for 10 years. He was an Electrical Technology Instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology for a short time. He further involved himself in education by completing courses in Telephone, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Electronic technology. Don was extremely interested in designing and building things, he built 3 houses, a workshop, and many handy tools and equipment that he used in his business.

Don was a highly active member of Messiah Lutheran Church of South Williamsport for 58 years where he served on different committees. As a proud Christian, he relied heavily upon his faith throughout his life.

Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters Donna Britton (Larry) of Williamsport, Gail Bower-Geist (Randy) of Landisville; a son Jonathan Bower (Jennifer) of Stafford, Virginia; stepsons James Bower (Jeannie) and Jack Bower (Linda) both of South Williamsport, and Daniel Bower (Nicole) of Williamsport; his brother Dale Bower of Lewisburg; and his sister Mary Anne Golay of Downey, Calif. He is also survived by seven granddaughters, Celestia, Tanya, Tracy, Amber, Katie, Hailey, and Paige; five grandsons, Jackson, Dylan, Brian, Isaiah, and Jeremy; and two great grandchildren Liam and Leighton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Christian; two brothers, John A. and Phillip C. Bower; and two sisters, Sarah E. and Martha V. Bower.

A funeral service to honor the life of Don will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12 at Messiah Lutheran Church 324 South Howard Street South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shepherd of the Streets 320 Park Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



