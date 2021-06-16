Donald Eugene Leidhecker, 81, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Ruth Guinter and is survived by his second wife, Gail Ann (Ranck) Leidhecker.

Born June 24, 1939, at home in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Merrill Edward Sr. and Sarah Catherine (Welshans) Leidhecker.

Donald was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Ruth Arlene Spencer (Robert E., Jr.), of Liberty and Vicki Ann Bruno (Anthony C.), of Cumming, Ga.; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Anthony D. and Isabella; three great-grandchildren Austin, Adalyne and Ruthann and a sister-in-law, Gladys Leidhecker.

In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Merrill Edward Leidhecker, Jr. and Richard Allen Leidhecker.

A graveside service was held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600 Arlington, VA 22209.

