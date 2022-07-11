Jersey Shore — Donald Edward “Donnie” Green, Jr., 55, of Jersey Shore passed away at his home on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Donnie was born on April 2, 1967 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Donald Edward and Linda (Fryer) Green. He attended Jersey Shore High School. He enjoyed fishing, Penn State and Redskins football, Pirates baseball, and collecting coins.

He is survived by four brothers; Jeffrey T. Green of Jersey Shore, Matthew J. Green (Jennifer) of Jersey Shore, Richard A. Green (Justine) of Avis and Duane E. Green of Jersey Shore. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Michael E. Fryer and Gregory E. Green.

There will be a public viewing 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 and again 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian M. Moyer will officiate the service. Burial will follow in English Center Cemetery.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Green, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.