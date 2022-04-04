Bastress -- Donald E. Wenner, 82, of Bastress Twp. passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born in Bastress Twp. on Sept. 17, 1939, a son of the late Carl and Frances (Nau) Wenner.

He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School; after high school, he served in the U.S. Navy, spending the majority his time in the Caribbean and serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Don retired as terminal manager from Texaco.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception of the BVM Catholic Church, of the Knights of St. George and the Morgan Valley Hunting Club. Don enjoyed hunting, gardening, cutting firewood and masonry work. He took great pride in the mountain stone retaining wall he built at his house as well as the many other masonry projects around the house.

On Aug. 25, 1962, he married Margaret M. "Margie" Tupper at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. This year, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to Margie are their children and their families, Don (Christina) Wenner, Greg (Tami) Wenner, all of Bastress Twp.; Jim (Paulina) Wenner of Beaverton, Ore.; Mary (Dan) Bubb of Jersey Shore; grandchildren, Christian (Tania), Alvin, Benjamin, Sean, Justin, Alexander, Andrea, Gabriel, Logan, Katlin; siblings, Carl (LuAnn) Wenner, Lorraine Lorson, Ronald (Joyce) Wenner; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Wenner, Norma Brenner, Catherine Hamm, Bernadette (Douglas) Brewer, Josette (Warren) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, brothers Bob and Harold Wenner, brother-in-law James Lorson, sisters-in-law Mary Kramer and Ann Balzer all preceded Don in death.

A private family visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport, PA 17702 with his pastor, Rev. Bert S. Kozen officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

The family would like to especially thank his hospice nurse, Amy Crowley, RN and all of the staff at UPMC Family Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to either; Immaculate Conception Church or Susquehanna Foundation, for the benefit of the Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book nor share a fond memory.



