McElhattan, Pa. — Donald E. Fisher, 74, of McElhattan passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Gatehouse at UPMC Divine Providence Hospital.

Born July 10, 1948 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Byron and Frances Brownlee Fisher.

Don was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On April 26, 1969, he married his love, the former Sandra Lee Riggle, with whom he shared 43 years prior to her death in 2013.

He was employed at Jersey Shore Steel until retiring in 1991.

Don was passionate about baseball, whether it be coaching, serving as the President of the Baseball League for many years and especially mowing the ballfield.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his children: Shelia (Rik) Herman, Dawn Hennessey and DJ Fisher, all of Lock Haven and Brandon Fisher of McElhattan; his brother, Ken (Gloria) Fisher of Lock Haven; nine grandchildren: Aaron, Katie, Eric, Brayden, Jocelyn, Nariah, Chuckie, Angelica and Brandon, Jr.; and six great grandchildren: Nikilai, Mia, Ava, Cruze, Emmitt, and Anneak.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Stroble.

Private services will be held at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Babe Ruth League, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

