Williamsport -- Donald E. (Donnie) Fischer, age 62, of Williamsport died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, surrounded by family.

He and his wife Karen C. (Maneval) Fischer recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on June 18.

Born February 8, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald L. Fischer of Williamsport and the late Joan L. (Stopper) Fischer, who died on Feb. 23, 2021.

Donald was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School where he played basketball. After graduation Donald stayed involved with Neumann basketball as a scorekeeper for both the J.V. and Varsity teams. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards with his family, and going to his children’s softball and baseball games. Donald was a lifetime member of the Harmonia Club in Williamsport. He was employed in banking for over 34 years, starting his career with the former Fidelity National Bank.

Surviving in addition to his wife Karen and his father Donald L., is his daughter, Samantha C. (Jon) Rummel of Knoxville, Tennessee; his son, Tylor L. Fischer of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers; Michael (Charlene) Fischer of Williamsport, Gregg (Charlene) Fischer of Trout Run; two sisters, Cathy (James) Pruey of Williamsport, Paula (Mark) Confer of Newberry, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third Street, Williamsport with the Rev. William C. Corcoran, pastor of St. Boniface Church, officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

