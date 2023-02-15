Williamsport, Pa. — Donald E. “Duke” Lukens, 97, of Williamsport passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Williamsport South.

Born November 1, 1925 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Boyd B. and Mary J. (Shuman) Lukens.

Duke proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, in Germany and Japan.

After returning home from his service, Duke met the love of his life, Ruth L. (Sauers) Lukens, and spent 55 years creating a life together until her passing in 2003.

Having worked many jobs throughout his life, he delivered coal and sand as a truck driver, worked at Bethlehem Steel for 33 years until retiring, and the entire time owned and operated his own barber shop. After retiring, Duke couldn’t sit still and continued working for 29 years. He enjoyed driving lead for High Steel, driving cars for Fowler Motors, and was a carrier for Webb Communications.

In his free time, Duke enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time on the river on his Pontoon boat. He coached mid-city and Babe Ruth Baseball and could constantly be found cheering on his children and grandchildren during baseball, softball, and soccer games.

Duke loved building things for his grandchildren and was known for having a nickname for everyone. He was a loving husband, father, and Pap who will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two children, Linda L. Alexander of Williamsport and Randy E. Lukens (Jeanette) of Roaring Branch; 6 grandchildren, Jason Alexander, Michelle Boyer (Daniel), Kristen DeMay (Joseph), Brandi Alexander, Janelle Lukens (Cameron Carter), and Owen Lukens (Chrissy); and 7 great-grandchildren, Morgan Gochnauer (Mitchel), Taylor and Vance Alexander, Emily, Joseph, and Anthony LaCerra, and Crew Lukens.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Ralph L. Lukens, Sr., Max A. Lukens, and Betty Jane Lukens Groome.

A funeral service to honor Duke’s life will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 20 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

Memorial donations may be made in Duke’s name to Brad Hyde Memorial, 367 Smokey Corners Road, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Online condolences may be made on Duke’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Lukens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

