Allenwood -- Donald E. “Don” Waltman, Jr., 78, of Allenwood died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

Born June 29, 1943 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Donald E. Sr. and Kathryn (Schooley) Waltman.

Don was a 1961 graduate of Montgomery High School. He served honorably with the National Guard during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he took over Don Waltman Meats when his father became ill and continued to operate at the former Williamsport Market. Following the 1972 flood, Don moved to the location on Court Street where he operated Don Waltman’s Meats and Deli until retiring last year. He also sold chicken annually at the Grange Fair and operated a meat and deli stand at the Lewisburg farmers market.

He was of the Christian faith, attending multiple denominations.

Don was a member of the Muncy Lodge #299, F & AM. He loved hunting birds, especially pheasant, ducks and geese and was a member of the NRA. Don was an avid supporter to the local community, most notably to the Lycoming County law enforcement including Camp Cadet, St. John Neumann Regional Academy and Christ Episcopal Church.

Surviving are three sons, Jeffery (Kelly) Waltman, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Thomas (Wendy) Waltman, of Elysburg and Christopher Waltman, of Stevensville, Montana; and seven grandchildren, Lilly, Jack, Tyler, Kate, Zaya, Yara and Teddy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth “Ann” Waltman.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Hill, of Elimsport United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Elimsport Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions be made to the Donald E. Waltman Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology, C/O the Penn College Foundation, 1 College Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701. This scholarship is being created to help aspiring students in the culinary and food services curriculum.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

