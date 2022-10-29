Muncy — We are heartbroken to announce the death of Donald Dennis Dieffenbach, 72, of Muncy, Pennsylvania. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at The Gatehouse At Divine Providence.

Born April 15, 1950 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was the son of Bud and Dorothy Dieffenbach. Donald enlisted in the United States Army in 1967, where he served as a Heavy Motor Transport Operator. While serving, he earned the National Defense Service Medal in Rifle. Donald was honorably discharged in 1970. While serving in the military and stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife, Anna, on August 28, 1968. Their romance lasted a beautiful 53 years and was blessed with two children, three grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. After retiring in 2012 from PP&L, he worked for Eagles Mere Sewer Authority.

After retiring, Donald pursued a quieter life closer to nature with a property in Laporte, Pa., and later moved to Muncy, Pa. Donald was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a green thumb and loved working in his flower garden daily. He was very proud of winning 1st place with his red roses at the York County Fair. Donald loved going on trips, listening to his old Victrola records, nature walks, and spending time with his family. Donald had a devoted relationship with God and will be doing these hobbies in Heaven. Everyone that knew Donald felt his big heart and giving nature; he was very loving and compassionate of all people. He loved donating to charities such as Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Delta Rescue, SPCA, International Fellowship of Christian and Jews, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Donald is survived by his wife, Anna; their children Thomas (Janet) Dieffenbach and Evelyn (Mike) Bedford; four grandchildren, Donald Ella, Tori and Amyra; as well as several brothers and sisters.

Donald lost his battle with Parkinson's, Dementia, and Alzheimer's Disease. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Gatehouse Divine Providence towards his end days.

A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Monday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St, Dushore, PA 18614 with Pastor Ron Dyer, officiating. Graveside services will be held in the Old Zion Cemetery, Dushore. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In Donald's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinsonfoundation.org); Paralyzed Veteran's of America (PVA.org); or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.