Lock Haven, Pa. — Donald B. Probst was born on 20 July, 1929 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the son of the late James L. and Irene F. Febish Probst.

He and his wife, the former Shu Yuan (Sue) Kung were married on 11 May, 1970 in Tainan, Taiwan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel N. F. Pruden Probst, who died 19 July, 1966, and is buried in Offord D’Arcy, England.

A 1947 graduate of Lock Haven High School he lived most of his life in Lock Haven area prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on 22 Sep 1948. Prior to entering the service, he worked on the Old Kress Farm on the Island, as an Usher at the Roxy Theatre and as a paperboy for the former Mrs. Watson’s Lock Haven News Agency, also working 3 years for the A&P Tea Co. when it was located on E. Main Street. He was a member of the E. Main Street Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop for 5 years becoming a 1st Class Scout. He also was a member of the local Civil Air Patrol for 4 years obtaining the rank of Cadet 1st Sgt. He was one of the chartered members of the original Sons of the American Legion, Post 131, Lock Haven.

A retired Air Force Sergeant, he served with the 98th Bomb Wing as a B-29 Gunner in Korea from Aug. 1950-Dec. 1951. During the Vietnam War he served with the 377th Combat Support Group at Tan Son Nhut AB, from Feb. 1969-May 1968. Between the wars he served in various parts of the world in Bomber, Troop Carrier, and Military Airlift Command. He retired from the U.S. Air Force on 1 May, 1975 as Personnel Sergeant Major. His medals and decorations are displayed on his photo.

Don’s hobbies included stamp and coin collecting, model trains which he owned a complete English set (Tri-Angle Hornby) that included English people, houses, cars, animals, etc. He also enjoyed shooting mark with different rifles and pistols he owned. He was also involved in Genealogy. He was instrumental in tracing and documenting his Probst/Febish family history back to the 1600s. His favorite sport was watching the Lock Haven High School football team play, never missing a home game.

After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, he went to work for Hammermill Paper Group and ACME/BiLo Food Stores here in Lock Haven and as a Rural Mail Carrier out of Jersey Shore Post Office.

Surviving along with his wife are daughters Natalie F. Hatch of Rapid City, S.D and her husband AJ Hatch and Sylvia H. M. Noll of Snow Shoe, Pa. and her husband Michael Noll; three sisters, Nancy Mechum, Cogan Station, Edith (Pat) Welch, and Mary Delaney of Lock Haven; 1 grandson, 2 granddaughters; 4 stepgranddaughters in the U.S., 2 stepsons, and 2 stepdaughters. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Danny, Robert, Harold, and sisters Beverly Yearick and Janet Bloom.

Funeral services for Donald B. Probst will held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Retired Pastor Bruce Wallace. Interment will be in the Dunnstown Cemetery with full military honors.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Probst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.