Montgomery, Pa. — Donald A. “Donnie” Miller, 83, of Montgomery died on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

Born January 30, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Junior F. and Clara I. (Baker) Miller. On February 14, 1964, he married the former Elaine Kay Snyder, who survives. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Donnie attended Watsontown High School and the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College. Earlier in life, he worked for the former Montgomery Mills. Donnie operated the Phillips 66 gas station in Muncy for 10 years. He would also have various part time jobs throughout the area and later retired from the former Sprout Waldron, now Andritz, Muncy after 26 years. Following retirement, Donnie worked part-time for the Montgomery School District at the athletic community center.

He was always on the go and loved to be busy. Donnie enjoyed cutting wood, waxing cars, and hunting.

Donnie loved all animals, especially his daughter’s dogs and their family cat, Spunky.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy B. and Roz Miller of Picture Rocks and Adam D. and Dawn Miller of Montgomery; one daughter, Cynthia K. Ennis of Montgomery, one brother, Fred D. Miller of Florida; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marjorie D. and Elwood “Sonny” Ackley of Bloomsburg, and Kathryn I. Mingle of Turbotville and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Betty Fleming and a brother-in-law, Leroy Mingle.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marian K. Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

