Avis -- Don Richard Flanigan, 78, of Avis passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home.

Don was born May 24, 1942 at the old Teah Hospital in Lock Haven to the late Alpheus Flanigan and the late Dorothy Flanigan.

Don graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1962. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1967 where he was an engineer equipment repairman and served in Alaska as well as Greenland. While serving in the Army, Don received the good conduct medal, the national defense service medal, and the expert rifle medal. Don was a member of the Labelle Vallee Lodge 232 in Jersey Shore and a member of the Altoona Shriners.

Don worked at Romig's Furniture as a delivery driver. He also was a cutting shift leader at Woolrich Inc.

On June 16, 1967, Don married the former Jean Copenhaver Flanigan at The Church of Caldwell.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Flanigan; along with one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Misty Flanigan of Jersey Shore and one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David Mitcheltree, Jr. of Lock Haven. Also, Don is survived by five grandchildren; Kayla and Damon Warren-Best, Amari and David Miller, Sierra Young, Jacob Young, and Zack Mitcheltree; and four great grandchildren.

Don is also survived by his dog Sammi and grand dog Kylee.

Due to the family's wishes, there will be no viewing.

There will be graveside services at Rest Haven Memorial Park for immediate family members on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue , Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.