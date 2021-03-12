Avis -- Don R. Flanigan, 78, of E. Highland St., Avis, passed away March 11, 2021 at his residence. He was married to Jean Copenhaver Flanigan who survives. Arrangements are being completed & will be announced by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., Lock Haven.

