Lewisburg -- Don L. Bryson, 72, of Lewisburg passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home.

Born September 8, 1948 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Nicholas) Bryson. He was married to the late Jean E. Walter until her passing on October 27, 2014, and was currently married to Jane S. Little, who survives.

Don was 1967 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a truck driver and a heavy equipment operator for many years, most recently worked for Lycoming County Landfill for 18 years before retiring.

He was a member of the Milton Moose Lodge #171, and a member of the PA Motor Truck Association. Don also enjoyed collecting antique tractors, especially silver kings.

In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his two sons: Corey Heintzelman and his wife Crystal, of Watsontown, and Donnie Blair, of Milton; one daughter: Kim Buss and her husband Rick, of Milton; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joy Clouser and her husband Tom, of New Columbia.

Besides his parents and first wife, Jean, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Heintzelman.

There will be a visitation for family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

