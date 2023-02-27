Watsontown, Pa. — Don C. Minier, 85, of Watsontown went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born June 11, 1937 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Jake and Ruphemia Minier. On January 22, 1971, he married the former Nancy Pauline Young, who preceded him in death on May 18, 2006.

Don was a graduate of Hughesville High School. He retired after 37 years working as a draftsman for PennDOT.

Don enjoyed playing cards with friends in earlier years. More recently, he liked to study and read the bible on a daily basis.

Surviving are his children, Norma Jean (Randy) Harrison, Terry (Nancy) Shaffer, Mark (Deb) Minier, Marion Lynn (Richard) Botts, Dean (Michelle) Minier, Stanley (Lisa) Shaffer, Sandy Crier, Troy (Patty) Minier, as well as 2 grandsons raised as his own children, Richard (Cara) Minier and Russell Minier; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Minier; one brother K. (Shirley) Minier; one sister, Peggy Trivelpiece; 20 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son, Keith “Big Daddy” Minier; and a brother-in-law, Robert Trivelpiece.

The family is planning to hold a Celebration of Don’s life at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.

